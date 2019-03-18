Smith Thomas W Has $1.28 Million Stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (ADS)

Smith Thomas W decreased its position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. Alliance Data Systems comprises approximately 1.1% of Smith Thomas W’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Smith Thomas W’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,977,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,576,000 after purchasing an additional 42,538 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,265,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $490,074,000 after purchasing an additional 133,870 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 3.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,693,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $636,051,000 after purchasing an additional 97,717 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,286,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,008,000 after purchasing an additional 269,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,251,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,889,000 after buying an additional 6,925 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ADS traded down $0.85 on Monday, hitting $171.56. 50,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $142.58 and a 52 week high of $250.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.78.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $7.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.78 by $0.26. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 54.62% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 20th. This is a boost from Alliance Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.69%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADS shares. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Alliance Data Systems to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Stephens set a $227.00 price target on Alliance Data Systems and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. TheStreet cut Alliance Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on Alliance Data Systems to $218.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.00.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

