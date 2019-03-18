SmartMesh Price Up 10.7% This Week (SMT)

SmartMesh (CURRENCY:SMT) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. In the last seven days, SmartMesh has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. One SmartMesh token can currently be purchased for $0.0108 or 0.00000269 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Huobi and Gate.io. SmartMesh has a total market cap of $15.28 million and approximately $57,897.00 worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $704.05 or 0.17495684 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003248 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00050031 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000372 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000190 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

About SmartMesh

SmartMesh (SMT) is a token. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,413,716,694 tokens. SmartMesh’s official website is smartmesh.io . SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh

Buying and Selling SmartMesh

SmartMesh can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Huobi and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartMesh directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartMesh should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartMesh using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

