SLOT (SLOT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $63,835.00

SLOT (CURRENCY:SLOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. Over the last week, SLOT has traded flat against the dollar. One SLOT token can now be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00012844 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and LBank. SLOT has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $63,835.00 worth of SLOT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007884 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00387676 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025232 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.77 or 0.01665720 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00229734 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004872 BTC.

About SLOT

SLOT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SLOT’s official Twitter account is @alphaslot . SLOT’s official website is www.alphaslot.io . The official message board for SLOT is medium.com/alphaslot

Buying and Selling SLOT

SLOT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SLOT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SLOT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SLOT using one of the exchanges listed above.

