Sirius XM (SIRI) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SIRI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sirius XM from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Macquarie reiterated a buy rating and set a $7.75 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sirius XM from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.22.

SIRI opened at $6.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05. Sirius XM has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $7.70.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 76.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sirius XM will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.0121 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 8th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is 19.23%.

In related news, EVP Stephen Cook sold 56,118 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $344,003.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,445,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,857,892.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Arthur Cady sold 588,503 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $3,607,523.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,840,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,279,629.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 693,134 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,516. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 268.3% during the 4th quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 127.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 16.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

