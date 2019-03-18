SINGAPORE AIRL/ADR (SINGY) vs. Southwest Airlines (LUV) Head-To-Head Survey

SINGAPORE AIRL/ADR (OTCMKTS:SINGY) and Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for SINGAPORE AIRL/ADR and Southwest Airlines, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SINGAPORE AIRL/ADR 0 1 1 0 2.50 Southwest Airlines 2 6 11 0 2.47

Southwest Airlines has a consensus price target of $62.06, indicating a potential upside of 20.78%. Given Southwest Airlines’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Southwest Airlines is more favorable than SINGAPORE AIRL/ADR.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.8% of Southwest Airlines shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Southwest Airlines shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SINGAPORE AIRL/ADR and Southwest Airlines’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SINGAPORE AIRL/ADR N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Southwest Airlines $21.97 billion 1.29 $2.47 billion $4.24 12.13

Southwest Airlines has higher revenue and earnings than SINGAPORE AIRL/ADR.

Dividends

Southwest Airlines pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. SINGAPORE AIRL/ADR does not pay a dividend. Southwest Airlines pays out 15.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Southwest Airlines has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares SINGAPORE AIRL/ADR and Southwest Airlines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SINGAPORE AIRL/ADR N/A N/A N/A Southwest Airlines 11.22% 24.56% 9.26%

Summary

Southwest Airlines beats SINGAPORE AIRL/ADR on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

SINGAPORE AIRL/ADR Company Profile

Singapore Airlines Limited, together with subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in East Asia, the Americas, Europe, South West Pacific, West Asia, and Africa. The company also offers engineering services, air charters, and tour wholesaling and related services, as well as trains pilots. In addition, it engages in the provision of aircraft maintenance services, including technical and non-technical handling at the airport; maintenance, repair, and overhaul of aircraft and cabin components/systems; and aviation insurance services. Further, the company is involved in the repair and overhaul of aircraft and cabin components/systems; providing and marketing cargo community systems; marketing and supporting portal services for the air cargo industry; and reservation service systems. As of March 31, 2018, its operating fleet consisted of 186 aircraft, which included 179 passenger aircraft and 7 freighters. The company was founded in 1947 and is based in Singapore. Singapore Airlines Limited operates as a subsidiary of Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co. operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos. It also offers inflight entertainment and connectivity service on Wi-Fi enabled aircraft; and sells points and related services to business partners participating in the Rapid Rewards loyalty program, such as car rental agencies, hotels, restaurants, and retailers. In addition, the company provides a suite of digital platforms to support customers' needs across the travel journey, including Southwest.com, mobile.southwest.com, an iOS app, and an android app; and Swabiz.com, a Website for business customers that offer businesses shared stored company credit cards, company activity reporting, and centralized traveler management services. Southwest Airlines Co. was founded in 1967 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

