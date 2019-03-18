Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage currently has a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.39% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Sinclair Broadcast Group is a diversified broadcasting company that owns or provides programming services pursuant to local marketing agreements to more television stations than any other commercial broadcasting group in the United States. “

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Monday, January 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.89.

Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock opened at $39.31 on Friday. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $39.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $893.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.46 million. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David R. Bochenek sold 977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $37,897.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Barry Faber sold 16,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total value of $587,155.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 29.24% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBGI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 123,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after buying an additional 8,616 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the third quarter valued at about $277,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the third quarter valued at about $793,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the third quarter valued at about $623,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 62.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, or sales services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.