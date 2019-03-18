Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 156,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,083 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $4,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the third quarter worth $3,569,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,225,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,855,000 after purchasing an additional 320,587 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 123,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 8,616 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 307.7% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 46,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 35,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 16.7% during the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,050,000 after purchasing an additional 428,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

SBGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Friday, December 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.89.

SBGI stock opened at $39.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.49. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $39.88.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $893.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.46 million. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

In related news, insider David R. Bochenek sold 977 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $37,897.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Barry Faber sold 16,882 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total value of $587,155.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 29.24% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/18/sinclair-broadcast-group-inc-sbgi-shares-sold-by-california-public-employees-retirement-system.html.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, or sales services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.