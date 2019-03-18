Silgan (SLGN) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SLGN. ValuEngine raised Silgan from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. TheStreet raised Silgan from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silgan from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Barclays raised Silgan from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised Silgan from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Silgan currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.45.

SLGN opened at $28.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.83. Silgan has a 52 week low of $22.24 and a 52 week high of $29.62.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 5.03%. Equities analysts predict that Silgan will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This is an increase from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is 19.23%.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Allott sold 25,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $717,315.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 972,075 shares in the company, valued at $27,538,884.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William C. Jennings sold 6,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $183,289.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,116.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,172 shares of company stock worth $2,709,435 over the last quarter. 30.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,887,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,272,000 after purchasing an additional 135,931 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,887,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,272,000 after purchasing an additional 135,931 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,871,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,829,000 after purchasing an additional 235,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,934,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,791,000 after purchasing an additional 120,164 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,176,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,415,000 after purchasing an additional 43,774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as soups, vegetables, fruit, meat, tomato based products, seafood, coffee, adult nutritional drinks, pet food, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

