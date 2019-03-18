Signature Bank (SBNY) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Co from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

SBNY has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Signature Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Signature Bank and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Signature Bank has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $141.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $134.46 on Friday. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $98.54 and a 1 year high of $157.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The bank reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.15. Signature Bank had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $340.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

