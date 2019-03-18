Short Interest in Marathon Oil Co. (MRO) Grows By 39.0%

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,679,076 shares, a growth of 39.0% from the February 15th total of 13,436,295 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,976,565 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

MRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Monday, November 26th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $23.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.91.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,278,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,171,512,000 after acquiring an additional 935,179 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 93,278,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,171,512,000 after acquiring an additional 935,179 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,246,103 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,612,049,000 after acquiring an additional 729,564 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 41,766,089 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $598,926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,298,905 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,204,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $174,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,769 shares during the period. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRO opened at $17.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 2.26. Marathon Oil has a 12-month low of $12.57 and a 12-month high of $24.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 20th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 19th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.17%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

