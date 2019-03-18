Short Interest in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) Decreases By 14.7%

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 32,139,287 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the February 15th total of 37,696,903 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,305,316 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of EFA opened at $65.22 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.77 and a fifty-two week high of $72.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,155.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 142.4% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

