Short Interest in CannTrust Holdings Inc (CTST) Grows By 64.5%

CannTrust Holdings Inc (NYSE:CTST) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,906,403 shares, a growth of 64.5% from the February 15th total of 1,159,124 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,316,256 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of NYSE:CTST opened at C$8.88 on Monday. CannTrust has a 52-week low of C$4.35 and a 52-week high of C$11.97.

CannTrust Holdings Inc is a Canada-based company, which produces pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis for patients. The Company is a federally regulated licensed producer of medical cannabis products. The Company operates a hydroponic facility and an onsite laboratory for testing and research on the medical use of cannabis.

