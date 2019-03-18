Sheldon Trainor-Degirolamo Sells 54,085 Shares of Athenex Inc (ATNX) Stock

Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) Director Sheldon Trainor-Degirolamo sold 54,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total value of $636,580.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Sheldon Trainor-Degirolamo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 13th, Sheldon Trainor-Degirolamo sold 45,915 shares of Athenex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total value of $540,419.55.

Shares of NASDAQ ATNX traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.40. The stock had a trading volume of 312,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,890. The company has a market cap of $795.56 million, a PE ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 0.23. Athenex Inc has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $20.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $21.27 million during the quarter. Athenex had a negative net margin of 131.81% and a negative return on equity of 66.23%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Athenex Inc will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Athenex by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 489,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,213,000 after acquiring an additional 35,061 shares in the last quarter. Diag Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Athenex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,445,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of Athenex by 356.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 14,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 11,125 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Athenex by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 69,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Athenex by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,096,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Athenex in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in advanced malignances and gastric cancer; and Oratecan, an oral dosage form of irinotecan that is in a Phase I study for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, lung, ovarian, cervical, upper gastrointestinal, and pancreatic cancer.

