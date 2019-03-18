Shahid Ghauri Buys 7,000 Shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (WTI) Stock

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) insider Shahid Ghauri bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $42,070.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shahid Ghauri also recently made the following trade(s):

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

On Wednesday, December 19th, Shahid Ghauri bought 1,000 shares of W&T Offshore stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.65 per share, with a total value of $4,650.00.

NYSE:WTI opened at $6.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.71 million, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 2.88. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.62 and a 12-month high of $9.88.

WTI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded W&T Offshore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on W&T Offshore in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in W&T Offshore during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,256 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W&T Offshore during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in W&T Offshore during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. 64.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/18/shahid-ghauri-buys-7000-shares-of-wt-offshore-inc-wti-stock.html.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.