SGS (SGSOY) vs. Its Peers Financial Contrast

SGS (OTCMKTS: SGSOY) is one of 157 publicly-traded companies in the “Business Services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare SGS to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of SGS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.2% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

SGS pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. SGS pays out 46.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Business Services” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.1% and pay out 2.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares SGS and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SGS N/A N/A N/A SGS Competitors -22.07% -4.32% -6.33%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for SGS and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SGS 0 1 0 0 2.00 SGS Competitors 580 2174 2949 53 2.43

As a group, “Business Services” companies have a potential upside of 13.53%. Given SGS’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SGS has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

SGS has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SGS’s rivals have a beta of 1.13, suggesting that their average stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SGS and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SGS $6.86 billion $657.41 million 26.44 SGS Competitors $2.65 billion $101.09 million 22.74

SGS has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. SGS is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

SGS rivals beat SGS on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

SGS Company Profile

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services. The company offers inspection services to reduce risk, control quality and quantity, and meet relevant regulatory requirements in various regions and markets; and product testing services. It also provides verification services; certification services that enable its customers to demonstrate that their products, processes, systems, and services are compliant with national and international regulations and standards; workforce training services; and consultancy, outsourcing, and data analytics services. The company serves the agriculture and food, chemical, construction, consumer goods and retail, energy, environment, health and safety, industrial manufacturing, life sciences, logistics, mining, oil and gas, public, risk management, sustainability, trade, and transportation sectors. SGS SA was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

