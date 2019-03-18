ServiceNow Inc (NOW) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 239.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,664 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 167 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $241.89 on Monday. ServiceNow Inc has a fifty-two week low of $147.63 and a fifty-two week high of $245.33. The company has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,209.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. ServiceNow had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $715.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $230.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.15.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.46, for a total value of $5,246,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at $422,074.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 29,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total transaction of $7,030,067.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,971 shares in the company, valued at $7,605,261.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 232,256 shares of company stock worth $51,365,211. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “ServiceNow Inc (NOW) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/18/servicenow-inc-now-shares-bought-by-brown-advisory-inc.html.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers service management solutions for customer service, human resources, security operations, and other enterprise departments. It operates ServiceNow platform that provides workflow automation, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, performance analytics, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.