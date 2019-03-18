Service Co. International (SCI) Holdings Raised by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,441,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $58,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lloyds Banking Group plc acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Service Co. International by 3,926.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,859,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788,716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SCI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Service Co. International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.75.

Shares of SCI opened at $39.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $47.09.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 18th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $820.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.45 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 14.02%. Service Co. International’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.99%.

In other news, VP Sumner J. Waring III sold 95,100 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $4,056,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 428,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,281,112.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tony Coelho sold 6,325 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $250,786.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,387.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,322,555 shares of company stock valued at $55,091,685. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

