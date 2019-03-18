Seplat Petroleum Development Company PLC (LON:SEPL) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:SEPL opened at GBX 128.50 ($1.68) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $747.33 million and a PE ratio of 5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.84, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Seplat Petroleum Development has a 52-week low of GBX 110 ($1.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 160 ($2.09).

Get Seplat Petroleum Development alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/18/seplat-petroleum-development-company-plc-sepl-to-issue-dividend-of-0-05-on-may-23rd.html.

About Seplat Petroleum Development

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc, an oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in Nigeria. It operates a portfolio of assets in the Niger Delta region, including a 45% interest in the OML 4 that covers an area of 267 square kilometers; a 45% interest in OML 38 that covers an area of 2,094 square kilometers; and a 45% interest in OML 41 that covers an area of 291 square kilometers.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Seplat Petroleum Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seplat Petroleum Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.