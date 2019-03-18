Seaport Global Securities Initiates Coverage on Jeld-Wen (JELD)

Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

JELD has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Jeld-Wen and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Jeld-Wen and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a hold rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Jeld-Wen in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Jeld-Wen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Jeld-Wen has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.87.

Jeld-Wen stock opened at $18.75 on Friday. Jeld-Wen has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $33.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Jeld-Wen had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Jeld-Wen’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jeld-Wen will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jeld-Wen news, Chairman Kirk S. Hachigian sold 42,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $861,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JELD. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Jeld-Wen in the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new position in shares of Jeld-Wen in the third quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Jeld-Wen by 49.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 521,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,854,000 after purchasing an additional 171,513 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jeld-Wen by 1.1% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,868,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,376,000 after purchasing an additional 76,185 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Jeld-Wen by 12.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 852,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,025,000 after purchasing an additional 95,263 shares during the period. 66.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jeld-Wen Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

