Seagate Technology (STX) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on STX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, November 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Seagate Technology from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

STX stock opened at $47.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.60. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $35.38 and a twelve month high of $62.70. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.65.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The data storage provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 105.74%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.74%.

In other news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, acquired 2,225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.90 per share, for a total transaction of $99,902,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James J. Murphy sold 20,832 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $953,064.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,700,000 shares of company stock worth $166,497,500 and sold 120,832 shares worth $5,541,064. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 862,656 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $33,290,000 after purchasing an additional 45,869 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $110,985,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,656,503 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $912,904,000 after purchasing an additional 600,068 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,164 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 191,414 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $7,386,000 after purchasing an additional 9,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Featured Article: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.