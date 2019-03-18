SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (SDR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,156.14 ($41.24).

SDR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,615 ($47.24) target price on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,637 ($34.46) target price on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,150 ($41.16) target price on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 3,100 ($40.51) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th.

Get SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 alerts:

LON:SDR opened at GBX 2,735 ($35.74) on Wednesday. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has a 12 month low of GBX 2,289 ($29.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,511 ($45.88). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a GBX 79 ($1.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1’s previous dividend of $35.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.63%.

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 Company Profile

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

See Also: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.