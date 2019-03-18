Scholium Group PLC (LON:SCHO)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 40 ($0.52) and last traded at GBX 42.50 ($0.56), with a volume of 6750 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42.50 ($0.56).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 7.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $5.78 million and a PE ratio of -106.25.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/18/scholium-group-scho-hits-new-52-week-low-at-40-00.html.

About Scholium Group (LON:SCHO)

Scholium Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the trade and retail of rare and antiquarian books and works on paper primarily in the United Kingdom. The company also trades rare books, decorative prints, and fine art. It trades its products under the Shapero Rare Books, Scholium Trading, and Shapero Modern brand names.

Featured Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Scholium Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholium Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.