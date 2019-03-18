Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Takes $10.88 Million Position in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,190,311 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $10,879,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Itau Unibanco by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in Itau Unibanco by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 4,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Itau Unibanco by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Itau Unibanco by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 13,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Arizona LLC raised its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 5,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. 4.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ITUB traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,942,275. Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $93.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0039 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.58%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ITUB shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 1st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Itau Unibanco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

About Itau Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

