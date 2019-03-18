Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Has $22.70 Million Stake in Vermilion Energy Inc (VET)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,077,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 413,329 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc owned about 0.71% of Vermilion Energy worth $22,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 189,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 22,911 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 519.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 342,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,223,000 after acquiring an additional 287,209 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 168.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 224,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after acquiring an additional 140,941 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,700,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,834,000 after acquiring an additional 34,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 15,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. 51.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “average” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.33.

Vermilion Energy stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,378. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Vermilion Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $19.43 and a 52-week high of $37.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th were paid a $0.1729 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 411.76%.

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude petroleum and natural gas. As of December 31, 2017, it owned 74% interest in 330,900 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 376,400 net acres of undeveloped land, as well as 375 net producing natural gas wells and 475 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% interest in 208,900 net acres of developed land and 99% interest in 379,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, as well as 332 net producing oil wells and 3 net producing gas wells in France.

