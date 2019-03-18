Sanmina Corp (SANM) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in shares of Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,304 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,655 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 97,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Sanmina news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 6,052 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total value of $196,205.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Robert Anderson sold 14,167 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $451,785.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,933,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,126 shares of company stock worth $7,654,959 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SANM shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sanmina to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of SANM stock opened at $30.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sanmina Corp has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $34.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Sanmina had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

