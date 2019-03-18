Samlyn Capital LLC Acquires 58,467 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)

Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 40.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 204,408 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,467 shares during the quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $26,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PXD. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at $783,866,000. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,500,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $591,840,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3,019.1% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 514,650 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $89,647,000 after purchasing an additional 498,150 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.4% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,069,833 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $534,734,000 after purchasing an additional 290,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 325.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 354,217 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $61,701,000 after purchasing an additional 271,046 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $136.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $119.08 and a 1 year high of $213.40.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.16. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.07%.

Pioneer Natural Resources declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas development company to buy up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PXD. ValuEngine raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $234.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.07.

In related news, CEO Timothy L. Dove sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $644,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 276,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,154,576.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew F. Cates acquired 790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $124.27 per share, with a total value of $98,173.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,489.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

