Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (SAFT) Holdings Trimmed by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 351.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $380,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Safety Insurance Group alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Safety Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th.

Shares of SAFT opened at $87.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.63. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.05 and a 52 week high of $99.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (SAFT) Holdings Trimmed by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/18/safety-insurance-group-inc-saft-holdings-trimmed-by-raymond-james-financial-services-advisors-inc.html.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.