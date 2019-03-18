Sabien Technology Group (SNT) Stock Price Down 11.8%

Shares of Sabien Technology Group Plc (LON:SNT) fell 11.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.08 ($0.00). 5,416,572 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,556% from the average session volume of 327,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.09 ($0.00).

The stock has a market cap of $443,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.75.

Sabien Technology Group (LON:SNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported GBX (0.10) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter.

Sabien Technology Group Company Profile (LON:SNT)

Sabien Technology Group Plc designs, manufactures, and sells boiler energy efficiency technologies in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its products include M1G, a direct fired hot water heater control technology to reduce the energy costs and carbon emissions; and M2G, a boiler load optimization controller that prevents boiler dry cycling.

