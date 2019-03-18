RumbleON (RMBL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of RumbleON (OTCMKTS:RMBL) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered RumbleON from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. National Securities started coverage on RumbleON in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.50.
Shares of RMBL opened at $5.24 on Friday. RumbleON has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $10.98.
About RumbleON
RumbleON, Inc (RumbleON), formerly Smart Server Inc, is a development-stage company. The Company focuses on creating an e-commerce platform facilitating the ability of both consumers and dealers to Buy-Sell-Trade-Finance pre-owned recreation vehicles (RV). Serving both consumers and dealers, RumbleON makes such consumers or dealers a cash offer for the purchase of their vehicle.
