RumbleON (RMBL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of RumbleON (OTCMKTS:RMBL) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered RumbleON from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. National Securities started coverage on RumbleON in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.50.

Shares of RMBL opened at $5.24 on Friday. RumbleON has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $10.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RumbleON by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 187,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 9,405 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of RumbleON during the third quarter valued at $108,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RumbleON during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Pathlight Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RumbleON during the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of RumbleON during the fourth quarter valued at $161,000.

About RumbleON

RumbleON, Inc (RumbleON), formerly Smart Server Inc, is a development-stage company. The Company focuses on creating an e-commerce platform facilitating the ability of both consumers and dealers to Buy-Sell-Trade-Finance pre-owned recreation vehicles (RV). Serving both consumers and dealers, RumbleON makes such consumers or dealers a cash offer for the purchase of their vehicle.

