RPC, Inc. (RES) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.60.

RES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of RPC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of RPC from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut shares of RPC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 4th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of RPC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of RPC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 15th.

In other RPC news, Director Pam R. Rollins purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $108,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 73.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of RPC by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of RPC by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 60,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of RPC by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of RPC by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of RPC by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 36,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RES opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. RPC has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $20.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.98.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). RPC had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $376.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that RPC will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 8th. RPC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

