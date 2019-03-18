Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Transcontinental (TCL.A) Price Target to C$27.00

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 58.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Transcontinental from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Cormark decreased their target price on Transcontinental from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Scotiabank reissued an “average” rating and issued a C$28.00 target price on shares of Transcontinental in a research note on Friday, December 14th. TD Securities raised Transcontinental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Transcontinental from C$30.00 to C$21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Transcontinental currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$26.50.

Shares of TCL.A stock traded down C$0.16 on Monday, reaching C$16.99. 619,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,806. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.59. Transcontinental has a one year low of C$23.27 and a one year high of C$31.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.41.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

