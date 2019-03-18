Rockwell Medical (RMTI) Trading Up 19.2%

Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ:RMTI)’s share price was up 19.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.39 and last traded at $6.21. Approximately 1,246,260 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 313% from the average daily volume of 301,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.21.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RMTI shares. Ifs Securities upgraded Rockwell Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Rockwell Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

The company has a market cap of $296.86 million, a P/E ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 2.09.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 117.31% and a negative net margin of 53.40%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI)

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical company targeting end-stage renal and chronic kidney diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug includes Triferic, an iron maintenance therapy that replaces the iron lost by patients during hemodialysis treatment.

