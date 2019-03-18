RMB Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (RARE)

RMB Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RARE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Raymond James cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE opened at $68.27 on Monday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc has a 52-week low of $37.44 and a 52-week high of $90.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 2.21.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.01. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 383.75% and a negative return on equity of 35.26%. The business had revenue of $16.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 million. Equities analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc will post -6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologics product candidate includes Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

