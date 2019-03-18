RMB Capital Management LLC Has $1.45 Million Position in Autoliv Inc. (ALV)

RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,637 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Autoliv by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 718,219 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,400,000 after purchasing an additional 63,644 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Autoliv by 310.1% in the fourth quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,605 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 7,263 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Autoliv by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 37,725 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Autoliv by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,129,802 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,351,000 after acquiring an additional 138,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Autoliv stock opened at $78.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.36. Autoliv Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.26 and a 1-year high of $115.37.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 2.06%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Autoliv Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.31%.

In other Autoliv news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $122,971.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,883.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALV. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.18.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “RMB Capital Management LLC Has $1.45 Million Position in Autoliv Inc. (ALV)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/18/rmb-capital-management-llc-has-1-45-million-position-in-autoliv-inc-alv.html.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV).

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.