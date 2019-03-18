RMB Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

RMB Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 954 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1,376.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 319.1% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.87.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 24,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $3,259,272.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,281 shares in the company, valued at $17,128,043.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 4,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $566,181.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 120,111 shares of company stock valued at $17,047,463 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $155.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $67.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.96. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $109.14 and a 12 month high of $155.36.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 51.92% and a net margin of 13.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 72.64%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

