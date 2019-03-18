RMB Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)

RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 134,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMLP. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 165.8% in the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 6,229,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,385,000 after buying an additional 3,885,568 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 12,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,759,000 after buying an additional 2,358,750 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 195.7% in the fourth quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 2,631,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,974,000 after buying an additional 1,741,503 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 38.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,582,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,625,000 after buying an additional 1,546,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 4,226.3% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,403,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,255,000 after buying an additional 1,371,384 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $9.89 on Monday. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $8.27 and a twelve month high of $11.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

