Richard H. Jones Sells 10,000 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) Stock

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Director Richard H. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total value of $644,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 297,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,167,333.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of PEGA traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 776,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,776. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.21 and a 12-month high of $67.95. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,251.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.20. Pegasystems had a return on equity of 0.34% and a net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $256.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%.

PEGA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pegasystems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,789,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,238,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,608,000 after acquiring an additional 478,916 shares during the last quarter. SQN Investors LP grew its stake in Pegasystems by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. SQN Investors LP now owns 2,117,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,299,000 after buying an additional 460,938 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pegasystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,310,000. Finally, Lee Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pegasystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,697,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Richard H. Jones Sells 10,000 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) Stock” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/18/richard-h-jones-sells-10000-shares-of-pegasystems-inc-pega-stock.html.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports software applications for marketing, sales automation, customer service, and operations in the United States and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients. The company offers customer engagement applications, including Pega Marketing that enable enterprises to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega sales automation to automate and manage the sales process; and Pega customer service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers, the right people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience and to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity.

Read More: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.