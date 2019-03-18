Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic deficiencies which result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The Company’s product candidate principally consists of setmelanotide, a potent, first-in-class melanocortin-4 receptor or MC4R, agonist for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Boston, MA. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:RYTM opened at $30.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 1.43. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $37.23.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.17). Equities analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Keith Michael Gottesdiener sold 15,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $474,158.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,347 shares of company stock worth $1,662,214. 4.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity in the United States. Its peptide candidates include Setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat POMC and leptin receptor deficiency obesity; and Phase II clinical trial for Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome, POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity, and POMC epigenetic disorders.

