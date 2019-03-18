Rhumbline Advisers Grows Holdings in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (CRMT)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 44.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.13% of America’s Car-Mart worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 91,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,618,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SG Capital Management LLC lifted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 129.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 198,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,383,000 after buying an additional 111,977 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 335,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,267,000 after buying an additional 12,609 shares during the period. 71.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William H. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total value of $821,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 126,438 shares in the company, valued at $10,383,088.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

America’s Car-Mart stock opened at $83.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.71 million, a PE ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.88. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.70 and a 12 month high of $89.85.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $161.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.97 million. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 6.53%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRMT. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $102.00) on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. BidaskClub upgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. ValuEngine upgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.80.

America’s Car-Mart Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of June 28, 2018, it operated 140 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

