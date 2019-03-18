Rhumbline Advisers Buys 11,294 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services Inc (PFSI)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) by 56.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,294 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.12% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,596,000. Professional Planning acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,370,000. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,134,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 232,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,574,000 after acquiring an additional 49,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,900,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,722,000 after acquiring an additional 48,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $22.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $568.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.45. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a 52 week low of $18.77 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $251.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.79 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 4.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Anne Mccallion sold 20,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $475,708.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,574,866. 42.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PFSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays set a $25.00 price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennyMac Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc a specialty financial services company, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans. The company originates first-lien residential conventional and government-insured or guaranteed mortgage loans to allow customers to purchase or refinance their homes.

