Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stake in QCR Holdings, Inc. (QCRH)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 47.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,135 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,163 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in QCR were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in QCR by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in QCR by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in QCR in the 3rd quarter worth $306,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in QCR by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in QCR in the 3rd quarter worth $448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCRH opened at $34.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.73. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.15 and a 52 week high of $49.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $54.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.73 million. QCR had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 11.73%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. QCR’s payout ratio is currently 7.79%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on QCRH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of QCR in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of QCR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. QCR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

In related news, CEO John H. Anderson sold 3,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $104,959.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,547. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

