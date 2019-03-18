Rezny Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

Rezny Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust makes up approximately 0.2% of Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPY. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. McQueen Ball & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. McQueen Ball & Associates Inc. now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

SPY stock opened at $281.31 on Monday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $233.76 and a 52 week high of $293.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $1.2331 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $4.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

