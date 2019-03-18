Reviewing FGL (FG) and Its Peers

FGL (NYSE: FG) is one of 12,782 publicly-traded companies in the “” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare FGL to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

FGL has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FGL’s competitors have a beta of 0.37, indicating that their average share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for FGL and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FGL 0 3 1 0 2.25 FGL Competitors 57436 218263 284585 11696 2.44

FGL currently has a consensus price target of $9.75, suggesting a potential upside of 12.85%. As a group, “” companies have a potential upside of 23.80%. Given FGL’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FGL has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FGL and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FGL $711.00 million $13.00 million 6.26 FGL Competitors $7.34 billion $569.87 million 12.43

FGL’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than FGL. FGL is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.8% of FGL shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.9% of shares of all “” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.5% of FGL shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of shares of all “” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares FGL and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FGL 3.74% 5.91% 0.26% FGL Competitors -178.20% 6.85% 1.98%

Summary

FGL competitors beat FGL on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About FGL

FGL Holdings, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides life and annuity reinsurance services, such as reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities. The company sells its products through independent agents, managing general agents, and specialty brokerage firms, as well as various institutional markets. FGL Holdings is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

