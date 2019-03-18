Rev Group (REVG) Given New $12.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets to $12.50 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 14.05% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rev Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank set a $9.00 price target on shares of Rev Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $11.00 price target on shares of Rev Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 30th. SunTrust Banks set a $8.00 price target on shares of Rev Group and gave the company a “hold revg” rating in a report on Monday, December 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Rev Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Get Rev Group alerts:

Shares of REVG opened at $10.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.32. Rev Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $21.77.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $518.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.80 million. Rev Group had a positive return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. Rev Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rev Group will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Rev Group by 359.0% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,051,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386,953 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Rev Group by 5,968.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,030,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,887 shares during the period. Billings Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rev Group in the third quarter worth approximately $13,118,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC bought a new position in Rev Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,002,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Rev Group by 450.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 637,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,005,000 after purchasing an additional 521,519 shares during the period.

Rev Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

Featured Article: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Rev Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rev Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.