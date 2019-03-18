Restore PLC (LON:RST) shares shot up 6.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 284.40 ($3.72) and last traded at GBX 283.76 ($3.71). 159,199 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 155,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 266 ($3.48).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RST. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Restore in a report on Monday. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Restore in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Restore from GBX 620 ($8.10) to GBX 515 ($6.73) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 14th.

Get Restore alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $329.68 million and a PE ratio of 22.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.90.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/18/restore-rst-shares-up-6-7.html.

In related news, insider Charles Skinner purchased 54,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 337 ($4.40) per share, with a total value of £183,665 ($239,990.85).

About Restore (LON:RST)

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a support services company primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Document Management and Relocation. The Document Management segment stores and retrieves hard copy documents stored in cardboard boxes; manages archive boxes of document files, magnetic data, films, and other materials for blue-chip organizations; and offers reorganization of customer documents, document restoration, file-tracking, and electronic data back-up services, as well as offers cloud storage that allows access to indexed records.

See Also: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Restore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.