Restore PLC (RST) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 4 Per Share

Restore PLC (LON:RST) declared a dividend on Monday, March 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, July 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This is a boost from Restore’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:RST traded up GBX 28.50 ($0.37) on Monday, hitting GBX 294.50 ($3.85). 970,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,396. Restore has a one year low of GBX 213 ($2.78) and a one year high of GBX 576.40 ($7.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $365.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19.

In other Restore news, insider Charles Skinner bought 54,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 337 ($4.40) per share, with a total value of £183,665 ($239,990.85).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital lowered their target price on shares of Restore from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 635 ($8.30) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Restore in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Restore from GBX 620 ($8.10) to GBX 515 ($6.73) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 14th.

Restore Company Profile

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a support services company primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Document Management and Relocation. The Document Management segment stores and retrieves hard copy documents stored in cardboard boxes; manages archive boxes of document files, magnetic data, films, and other materials for blue-chip organizations; and offers reorganization of customer documents, document restoration, file-tracking, and electronic data back-up services, as well as offers cloud storage that allows access to indexed records.

