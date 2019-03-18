Resources Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,765 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,447,687 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,766,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,118 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Medtronic by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 109,447,687 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,766,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,118 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,921,138 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,997,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,997 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Medtronic by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,225,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,566,873,000 after purchasing an additional 213,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Medtronic by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,526,215 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,503,225,000 after purchasing an additional 688,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. BTIG Research upgraded Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Medtronic from $113.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.32.

MDT opened at $93.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $125.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.82. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $76.41 and a 52 week high of $100.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.93%.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $83.87 per share, with a total value of $251,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Omar Ishrak bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Resources Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Medtronic PLC (MDT)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/18/resources-investment-advisors-inc-takes-position-in-medtronic-plc-mdt.html.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.