Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Rheinmetall (RHM)

Rheinmetall (ETR: RHM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/18/2019 – Rheinmetall was given a new €112.00 ($130.23) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/15/2019 – Rheinmetall was given a new €106.00 ($123.26) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/14/2019 – Rheinmetall was given a new €106.00 ($123.26) price target on by analysts at Oddo Bhf. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/14/2019 – Rheinmetall was given a new €111.00 ($129.07) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/14/2019 – Rheinmetall was given a new €117.00 ($136.05) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/14/2019 – Rheinmetall was given a new €115.00 ($133.72) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2019 – Rheinmetall was given a new €91.00 ($105.81) price target on by analysts at Oddo Bhf. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/1/2019 – Rheinmetall was given a new €103.00 ($119.77) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/1/2019 – Rheinmetall was given a new €111.00 ($129.07) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2019 – Rheinmetall was given a new €107.00 ($124.42) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2019 – Rheinmetall was given a new €117.00 ($136.05) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Rheinmetall stock traded up €0.10 ($0.12) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €100.20 ($116.51). The stock had a trading volume of 157,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,244. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion and a PE ratio of 14.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.37. Rheinmetall AG has a 52 week low of €68.94 ($80.16) and a 52 week high of €119.35 ($138.78).

Rheinmetall Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

