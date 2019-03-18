Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $390,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. 66.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. TheStreet raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Guggenheim raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $461.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 4th. BidaskClub raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Leerink Swann set a $483.00 price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $440.00 target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $413.76.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, VP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total value of $663,376.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,543,392.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Sanofi sold 131,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.17, for a total value of $54,041,669.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 134,754 shares of company stock worth $55,439,356 in the last three months. 12.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $414.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.20. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $281.89 and a 1 year high of $442.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.47.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.74. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 36.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 19.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

