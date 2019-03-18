Raytheon (RTN) Shares Sold by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. decreased its stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Raytheon by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 23,074,017 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,768,477,000 after buying an additional 212,408 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,838,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,502,223,000 after acquiring an additional 288,392 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 8,792.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,674,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 9,565,442 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,729,683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $570,952,000 after acquiring an additional 186,460 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon by 3.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,572,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $738,275,000 after purchasing an additional 113,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon alerts:

In related news, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 3,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.86, for a total value of $643,693.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,533,237.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 4,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.89, for a total value of $752,845.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,797,309.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RTN opened at $179.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46. Raytheon has a fifty-two week low of $144.27 and a fifty-two week high of $229.75. The stock has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.00.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.04. Raytheon had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $7.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Raytheon from $239.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine cut Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Raytheon in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Raytheon from $230.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Raytheon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.31.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Raytheon (RTN) Shares Sold by Nicholas Company Inc.” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/18/raytheon-rtn-shares-sold-by-nicholas-company-inc.html.

Raytheon Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon (NYSE:RTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.